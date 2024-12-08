How Might The November Inflation Report Rattle Stock Markets

Dec. 08, 2024 10:00 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, SPX, NDXIVV, AVGO, KO, MDLZ, HSY, PEP, TXRH, DASH, HLT, MAR, ABNB, BLD, HD, LOW, DHI, LEN, PHM, USO, COP, XOM, CVX, EQT, VSCO, GAP1 Comment
Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The upcoming November 2024 CPI report will test the stock market rally, with potential impacts on the Federal Reserve's rate cut decision.
  • Inflation expectations are high in the food sector, affecting stocks like Coca-Cola, Mondelez, and Hershey, while PepsiCo has a 'Buy' rating but fell.
  • Shelter inflation persists, impacting hotel REITs and homebuilders, with mixed investor sentiment on DIY home renovation stocks like Home Depot and Lowe's.
  • Energy prices are falling, with significant declines in stocks like ConocoPhillips and Exxon, while EQT rises due to strategic asset sales.
  • DIY Value Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Senior Shopping at Grocery Store

JasonDoiy

On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will report inflation rates for November 2024. The report will test the stock market’s relentless record-setting rally. The S&P 500 (IVV) closed higher for the third straight week. It advanced

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply discounted stocks. To get more beyond these articles, get do-it-yourself tips and tricks in three ways:

  1. Subscribe to the Free DIY Tier to get a preview of the subscription. Read dozens of articles. This is completely separate from the alerts you get when following me.
  2. The Basic tier is the entry level level.
  3. The Full Service is for readers who want access to five stock models, live online chat, and timely, actionable, stock alerts.

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
34.15K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Top Pick this year : this stock has become the best ever top pick. Highlighted is the one-day change, the editor's pick, and daily gain.

The returns from the public articles are: 2023 Average Return: 8.4% 2022 Average Return: 6.9% 2021 Average Return 29.90% 2020 Average Return: 49.9%

Flagship Products:

1. Top DIY Picks: Undervalued stocks have upcoming catalysts that markets do not expect.

2. Dividend-income Champs that have a long history of dividend growth. Includes printable calendar and quantitative scores. 3. DIY Risky Picks for a speculative allocation positive momentum for up to a moonshot, triple return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News