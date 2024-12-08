Suddenly, the weight of the overhangs for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) got a little lighter. The stock made an important technical achievement by breaking out above a year-long trading range. This important validation of
Will The Long-Awaited Breakout For Esperion Therapeutics Hold?
Summary
- Esperion Therapeutics' stock broke out above a year-long trading range, signaling a potential sustainable breakout if support at $3.40 holds.
- Despite past skepticism and price fades, recent technical achievements and strategic moves, including global drug submissions, bolster the stock's outlook.
- The Piper Sandler Conference reinforced Esperion's growth strategy, with CEO Sheldon Koenig and CFO Ben Halladay providing encouraging news on guidance and business performance.
- Insider ownership remains low, which could impact confidence, but the company's strategic positioning and milestones present a compelling investment case.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.