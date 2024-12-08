Wall Street Week Ahead

The Fed pendulum swings back to the inflation part of the mandate this week. The November consumer price index hits on Wednesday, just a week before the FOMC's final 2024 meeting.



Economists expect that headline and core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3% last month. In addition, the headline producer price index, which is due Thursday, rose 0.3%, with the core PPI up 0.2%.



Last week's November payrolls was a Goldilocks number for those hoping for a December rate cut: solid, but not enough to derail the Fed's easing path. The odds of a quarter-point cut rose to 86%.



Among the big names reporting earnings this week are Oracle (ORCL), Adobe (ADBE), Broadcom (AVGO), Costco Wholesale (COST), Toll Brothers (TOL) and Ciena (CIEN).



The Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference starts Tuesday, and the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference begins Wednesday.

