Vitesse Energy: Still Preferring Alternatives

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • We think that Vitesse's valuation as a non-operated working interest owner is excessive in the global context, considering quite imminent oil price risks.
  • We believe it comes down to the company's dividend first policy, which has resulted in a divergent performance between Vitesse and even other US shale oil peers.
  • Importantly, we prefer assets that have significantly lower costs than US shale in the current economic and oil market environment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Oil Derrick on the Prairies in Winter

hartmanc10/iStock via Getty Images

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) has working interests in non-operated oil and natural gas reserves in the Williston Basin in the Bakken Basin. We covered Vitesse as it spun off from Jefferies (JEF

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.83K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AKER ASA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

indirect ownership of Aker BP through Aker ASA holding company. Norwegian equities owned through OSE.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VTS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News