In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.
The 1-Minute Market Report December 8, 2024
Summary
- The S&P 500 continued its rally, gaining 1.0% last week, with December off to a strong start, setting multiple new record highs.
- Major asset classes showed varied performance; blockchain-related stocks surged, while small caps lagged, and Energy was the worst-performing sector.
- The "Mag 7" mega-cap stocks had a stellar week, contributing significantly to the S&P 500's gains, though their dominance is waning.
- Despite a robust U.S. economy and strong productivity growth, the market appears overbought short-term, suggesting potential near-term pullbacks.
