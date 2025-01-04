Chesapeake Utilities: Gauging Growth In Gas

Joseph E. Jones profile picture
Joseph E. Jones
470 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Chesapeake Utilities is a diversified energy company with stable regulated operations and growth in unregulated areas like propane distribution and renewable natural gas (RNG) production.
  • Recent acquisitions and infrastructure investments, particularly in Florida, are driving growth, but the stock's valuation appears elevated compared to peers.
  • Despite industry tailwinds, I rate Chesapeake a Hold due to limited near-term share price upside and more attractive opportunities in larger peers like Atmos Energy and UGI Corporation.
Weapons of Mass Destruction!

sonnydaez/iStock via Getty Images

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is a diversified energy delivery company operating in both regulated and unregulated markets, primarily serving the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida. The company has notably increased its customer base and infrastructure assets in recent years through a series of

This article was written by

Joseph E. Jones profile picture
Joseph E. Jones
470 Followers
Joseph Jones, professor at The University of Southern Mississippi, has over fifteen years of experience studying the market. He focuses on portfolio construction from a dividend growth investor's perspective. The insights expressed in his research are solely his own; they do not represent the views or financial interests of his employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CPK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CPK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News