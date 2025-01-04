Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is a diversified energy delivery company operating in both regulated and unregulated markets, primarily serving the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida. The company has notably increased its customer base and infrastructure assets in recent years through a series of
Chesapeake Utilities: Gauging Growth In Gas
Summary
- Chesapeake Utilities is a diversified energy company with stable regulated operations and growth in unregulated areas like propane distribution and renewable natural gas (RNG) production.
- Recent acquisitions and infrastructure investments, particularly in Florida, are driving growth, but the stock's valuation appears elevated compared to peers.
- Despite industry tailwinds, I rate Chesapeake a Hold due to limited near-term share price upside and more attractive opportunities in larger peers like Atmos Energy and UGI Corporation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.