Fresenius: The Signs Of A Significant Turnaround Are Getting Clearer And Clearer

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Group
(13min)

Summary

  • Fresenius is showing significant upside, with a 25% RoR since early 2024, driven by strong earnings growth and strategic execution.
  • The company’s turnaround is evident with improved EPS, reduced leverage, and strong performance in key segments like Kabi and Helios.
  • With a conservative price target of €35/share, I expect a 60% RoR in the next 3 years, with potential for even higher returns.
  • Fresenius remains a "Buy" due to its fundamental strength, well-covered dividend, and attractive valuation, supported by positive analyst consensus.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Facade of QuironSalud Hospital in Lugo, Spain

valilung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

In my work and thesis on Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUF) (OTCPK:FSNUY), I have been clear on my expectations for this company and why I believe it will outperform over time. While the

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
33.92K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years of generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author and analyst for the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital and Wide Moat Research LLC where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSNUF, FSNUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSNUY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSNUY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSNUF
--
FSNUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News