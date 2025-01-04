JMOM: How The Momentum Could Fade In 2025

Wilson Research profile picture
Wilson Research
456 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • JMOM is rated as a hold due to mixed factors, including strong past performance but high valuations and risks for top holdings.
  • JMOM focuses on large-cap U.S. equities with positive price trends, using a rules-based approach, and has a low expense ratio of 0.12%.
  • Risks for top holdings like Broadcom and Apple, and the potential for small caps to outperform large caps in 2025 are key consideration factors.
  • High valuations and volatility, with JMOM showing greater risk compared to the S&P 500, could lead to muted returns in 2025.

Stack coins and arrow red green curve graph chart volatility up and down on wooden table background.

Pla2na/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) is a hold due to mixed factors impacting the outlook for the fund. While JMOM has a strong track record of performance and has beaten the S&P

This article was written by

Wilson Research profile picture
Wilson Research
456 Followers
Wilson Research seeks to provide investors with focused insights on predominantly exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. The analysis provided emphasizes fundamental analysis while including macro-level factors such as industry trends, economics, geopolitics, and a variety of other influential factors. Wilson Reseach includes an MBA graduate and independent financial coach who seek to provide actionable information for long-term investors who value diversification while keeping their fees as low as possible. Wilson Research is inspired by the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is exclusive to Seeking Alpha. No duplication or reproduction of this article is allowed without consent of Seeking Alpha and the author. This article should not be misconstrued as individual financial advice. Always conduct your own due diligence prior to investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JMOM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JMOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JMOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News