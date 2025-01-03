S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Snaps 5-Day Losing Streak

Summary

  • The S&P 500 snapped a 5-day losing streak on Friday, but still ended the week with a loss, finishing down 0.48% from last Friday.
  • The index currently sits 2.43% below its record close from December 6th, 2024, and is up 1.26% year-to-date.
  • The U.S. Treasury put the closing yield on the 10-year note, as of January 3, at 4.60%, which is above its record low.
  • The S&P 500 finished 2024 up 24.01%, while the S&P Equal Weight finished the year up 10.93%.

The index currently sits 2.43% below its record close from December 6th, 2024, and is up 1.26% year-to-date (it's only January 3rd though).

