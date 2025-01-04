Can GPIQ Dethrone JEPQ As King Of Nasdaq 100 Income?

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
3.29K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • I initiated coverage on JEPQ over a year ago, recommending it for aggressive income investors due to its high yield and Nasdaq 100 upside.
  • GPIQ, a newer fund, has outperformed JEPQ in total return since inception, but has only existed in a bull market. The outperformance is very slight.
  • Both funds utilize similar strategies: buying Nasdaq 100 components and selling call options to generate income, leading to minor price appreciation but high dividend distribution.
  • This article compares the funds and attempts to answer the question for JEPQ investors: "Should I consider GPIQ?"

Harlequin Great Dane and Miniature Dachshund sitting face to face in studio

Tim Platt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Over a year ago, I started coverage on the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ), and most recently gave it a buy recommendation for aggressive income investors. The fund has impressed

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
3.29K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JEPQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPQ
--
GPIQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News