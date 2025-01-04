Sector Spotlight: Multifamily REITs - They Survived Until 2025!

Jan. 04, 2025 3:57 AM ETAVB, BRT, BSRTF, CSR, CPT, ELME, EQR, ESS, IRT, MAA, NXRT, UDR
Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
Investing Group
(7min)

Summary

  • COVID-19 led to a migration to Sunbelt cities, causing a surge in apartment rents and subsequent overbuilding, which is now stabilizing.
  • Multifamily REITs saw a decline in valuations but are now modestly valued with a P/AFFO multiple averaging 18.3x, higher than the broader REIT market.
  • Despite suppressed rent growth and occupancy, strong job markets and reduced new supply suggest the potential for landlords to regain pricing power.
  • Multifamily REITs trade close to NAV, with a 10% discount, but higher borrowing costs and diverse operational metrics warrant detailed individual analysis.

Contemporary Urban Apartments with Rooftop Greenery

Angel Santana Garcia

COVID 19 profoundly changed the apartment industry. Free to work from anywhere, Americans uprooted and migrated to cities with lower cost real estate, more space, lower income taxes, and better weather. That translated to a mass exodus to Sunbelt places like Phoenix, Dallas, Tampa, Nashville, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. Multifamily landlords were quick to understand that they could raise Austin apartment rents by 20% and a worker transplanted from San Francisco would still be saving money. Soon all the apartment REITs had invested in the Nation’s hottest housing markets and so had everyone else. By 2023, developers with access to cheap capital had started delivery of the largest new apartment supply in almost 50 years.

The huge new supply began to outpace still strong demand; occupancy dropped, rents stopped rising and, in some markets, actually reversed. Fortunately, economies eventually find equilibrium; rapidly rising interest rates shut off the spigot to cheap capital and effectively made new development uneconomic. After a rough 2023, the mantra on multifamily earnings calls became “Survive until `25”.

In this Sector Spotlight, we will examine where we are now in the realm of multifamily REIT investment. We compare market valuations relative to AFFO/share, Net Asset Value (NAV), and 3Q24 Same-Store Net Operating Income (SSNOI).

2024 Returns

Spectacular rent growth early in the pandemic generated unbridled investor optimism and pushed apartment REIT earnings multiples up in the range of 25 to 30x. When rent growth stalled, multifamily share prices fell back to earth. 2024 was a wait-and-see period and, with multifamily outperforming the broader REIT market, optimism may be returning.

Multifamily REITs – 2024 Returns

A green bar graph with red and black text Description automatically generated

S&P Capital IQ

Source: S&P Capital IQ as of 01/02/2025

Market Valuations

Various metrics can be applied to understand a company’s intrinsic value relative to its market valuation. At Portfolio Income Solutions, we put significant trust in Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO/share) measures because they level the earnings playing field in a peer set. At year-end, the AFFO/share multiples of the Multifamily REIT sector look like this.

A screenshot of a table Description automatically generated

2MCAC with data derived from S&P Capital IQ

Source: 2MCAC with data compiled from S&P Capital IQ

With P/AFFO multiples ranging from ~14x to almost 23x and an average P/AFFO multiple of 18.3x, the sector is much more modestly valued than it was at the apartment investment frenzy peak of 25x to 30x of 2021. Still, a mean 19.3x is a meaningful premium to the 16.4x average multiple of the whole equity REIT universe.

A graph of a number of people Description automatically generated with medium confidence

2MCAC with data derived from S&P Capital IQ

Source: 2MCAC with data compiled from S&P Global Market Intelligence

With sustaining strength in the US jobs market, apartment demand and household formation are expected to remain high. With new supply diminishing, investors may be pricing shares in anticipation of landlords reassuming the upper hand in rental rate negotiations.

Same-Store Net Operating Income

Third quarter reporting indicated that while the multifamily sector still saw strong demand, waves of competing new supply have suppressed both rent growth and occupancy. The result is a trend of more tepid SSNOI growth for those sectors. On average, the apartment REIT sector saw same-store cash NOI grow 0.7% compared to 3Q23. With strong share price performance in 2024, it seems possible that investors believe that earnings may have troughed, and the future looks brighter.

A screenshot of a chart Description automatically generated

2MCAC with data compiled from company filings

Source: 2MCAC with data compiled from company filings

Net Asset Value

NAV is broadly considered a useful metric for comparison of value relative to market share price and to peers. Twelve months ago, equity REITs traded at a high teens discount to Net Asset Value. Today they trade at close to NAV valuations, and that approximates pricing for the multifamily sector as well. In prior years, investor enthusiasm or pessimism pushed share prices to significant premiums or discounts, respectively. Today, the average multifamily REIT share is priced at about a 10% discount to consensus NAV.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

2MCAC with data compiled from S&P Capital IQ

Source: 2MCAC with data compiled from S&P Capital IQ

When considering NAVs, it is important to understand that the value is derived from using an assumed capitalization rate. As the table above describes, the applied Cap Rates here vary in a tight band from 4.9% up to 6.0%; the lower the cap rate applied, the higher the NAV derived. Operationally, these companies are extremely diverse, so this valuation metric is only a starting point and much more analysis is required.

Takeaways

Our economy is delivering mixed blessings. Employment remains very strong and that bolsters high demand for the entire housing sector. Employment is one of the factors in the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate, so vigorous job and wage growth will dampen the pace of further rate cuts.

Relatively high borrowing costs will continue to suppress new apartment development and that is favorable for reducing new competition for apartment landlords. However, many REITs are levered so higher costs on refinancing will pressure Net Operating income and lower rates would be welcome relief.

The collection of multifamily REITs we have examined here are diverse in their capital structure, their market geographies and demographics, and, maybe most importantly, their management team’s skill sets and objectives. This Sector Spotlight is intended as an overview starting point. More thorough, granular analysis on an individual company basis is warranted.

Happy investing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

For a full toolkit on building a growing stream of dividend income, please consider joining Portfolio Income Solutions. As a member you will get:

  • Access to a curated Real Money REIT Portfolio
  • Continuous market commentary
  • Data sets on every REIT

You will benefit from our team’s decades of collective experience in REIT investing. On Portfolio Income Solutions, we don’t only share our ideas, we also discuss best trading practices and help you become a better investor.

We welcome you to test it out with a free 14-day trial. Lock in our founding member rate of $33.25/month (paid annually) before it expires!

This article was written by

Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
1.58K Followers

Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients’ investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSRTF, CPT, CSR, NXRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVB--
AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
BRT--
BRT Apartments Corp.
BSRTF--
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
CSR--
Centerspace
CPT--
Camden Property Trust
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News