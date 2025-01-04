2 Buyable Dividends In Buffett's 27 Berkshire January Holdings

Jan. 04, 2025 4:31 AM ETKHC, SIRI, OXY, CVX, LEN, KO, ALLY, C, DEO, KR, VOO, DPZ, BAC
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio includes diverse blue chips and lesser-known growth bets, analyzed through yield-based dogcatcher methods for dividend potential.
  • Top ten Berkshire stocks by yield for January 2025 are projected to deliver 14.05% to 27.62% net gains by January 2026.
  • Kraft Heinz and Sirius XM meet the dogcatcher ideal of annual dividends from $1K investments exceeding their single share prices.
  • Analysts expect a 16.4% gain from the five lowest-priced top-yield Berkshire dogs, slightly less than the 16.6% gain from all ten.
  • Broker target-estimated, Berkshire/Buffett-selected, top-5 'safer' dividend net-gains from CB, TMUS, DPZ, ALLY, and topped by CVX ranged 9.4% to 24.81%.

over excited!

dageldog/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

Dan Burrows says in Kiplinger Investing:

"The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and, increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants."

Get The Entire Buffett-Berkshire Hathaway Held Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before nearly every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite. or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
30.88K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KHC--
The Kraft Heinz Company
SIRI--
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
OXY--
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
LEN--
Lennar Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News