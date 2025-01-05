It's been a few months since I last covered Simplify's Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL), and there have been a few updates since. After more than a year of consistent 30-cent distributions, SVOL cut its dividend to $0.28 a share in September, dropped it
SVOL: NAV Erosion Is Not The Problem
Summary
- SVOL's NAV erosion and dividend cuts are expected due to its design. Reinvesting dividends can maintain principal and still capture competitive yields.
- Despite NAV erosion, SVOL has shown positive total returns and the capability to outperform the S&P 500 and other income funds like JEPI.
- SVOL's strategy involves shorting VIX futures with treasury bill collateral, leading to inherent NAV erosion.
- Reinvesting 50% of SVOL's dividends can maintain principal and provide an annual yield around 8%.
- I rate SVOL as a Buy for income investors and recommend a small allocation in a more well-rounded portfolio.
