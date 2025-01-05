DEM: An Attractive Valuation If Tariff Fears Are Overblown
Summary
- The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF invests in high dividend emerging market stocks domiciled primarily in China, Taiwan, and Brazil.
- Companies in DEM's portfolio offer a circa 12% earnings yield, indicating the payout ratio is only marginally above 50%.
- GDP growth projections by the IMF show that countries in which DEM invests will likely deliver ~3.5% GDP growth in 2025.
- While an elevated expense ratio of 0.63% will weigh on returns, I think DEM presents a compelling long opportunity.
- Key risks to consider, fragile institutional rules in emerging markets, a weaker link between earnings and GDP growth, and potentially lower GDP growth due to tariffs.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.