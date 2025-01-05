The turn of the year is at hand, but the forces shaping the business and investment climate remain familiar. One of the chief characteristics has been the outperformance of the US economy, fueled by a historically large budget deficit, productivity gains, and
January 2025 Monthly
Summary
- The US budget deficit appears to be about 7% of GDP in 2024, and near 6.5% in 2025, according to the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office, while the economy experiences above trend growth.
- Despite a series of supportive measures and lower interest rates, the Chinese economy has continued to disappoint.
- All of the currency components from the high-income countries fell against the dollar, and so did all of the emerging market currencies in the Bannockburn World Currency Index.
