Bilibili: Ripe Time To Buy As Gaming Monetization Surges

Jan. 05, 2025
Summary

  • Bilibili offers tremendous growth potential, significant increases in daily active users and time spent on the platform.
  • The platform's user base skews young, with 65% of China's Gen Z active. This, in turn, has enabled "social commerce" and significant advertising revenue gains.
  • Gaming has been a major hotspot as well, with revenue jumping 84% y/y, now comprising 25% of total revenue. The company is capitalizing on the trend of gaming live-streams.
  • I'm rating Bilibili stock at a buy, as it offers "growth at a reasonable price" while also giving me exposure to international stocks that are better-valued than U.S. counterparts.

Bilibili app. Chinese video-sharing company

Robert Way

In today's market, in order to achieve "growth at a reasonable price," U.S. investors have two choices: either bank on a currently struggling company that has hopes for a turnaround, or look overseas for better deals.

In

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

