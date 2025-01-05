Nurix Therapeutics: Still A Cool Story, But This Price Point Remains Too Hot For Me

Jan. 05, 2025 11:42 AM ETNurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) Stock
Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.81K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) focuses on protein degradation in cancer treatment, with a current valuation of $1.4 billion and promising early-stage clinical data.
  • NX-5948, a BTK degrader, shows high response rates in B-cell malignancies, with manageable safety profiles and FDA Fast Track designations.
  • Financially, NRIX holds $99 million in cash and $349 million in marketable securities, but faces risks of future dilution and high execution expectations.
  • Despite compelling early data, NRIX's high valuation and market hype suggest waiting for better entry points, making it a "Hold" for now, in my opinion.

Young woman carrying large pink triangle

Klaus Vedfelt

Topline Summary and Update

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) is a company I've been on record as saying they were priced "just right," with caution about the near-term prospects...at nearly half the current valuation. They are working on a currently

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
1.81K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NRIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NRIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NRIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News