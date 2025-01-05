Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) is a silvery-white metal, discovered in 1803 by William Hyde Wollaston, who named it after the asteroid Pallas. It has a very small market, its production is highly concentrated in a few countries (South Africa, Russia, USA), it has almost no monetary value and is
Palladium: Structural Headwinds Point To Oversupply Despite Near-Term Tightness
Summary
- Palladium's price surged due to a structural deficit driven by supply constraints, increased automotive demand, and stricter emission standards but has recently declined due to EV adoption and speculative positioning.
- Despite a significant market deficit, palladium prices have fallen, highlighting the role of inventories and financial speculation in metal markets.
- Short-term palladium prices may rebound due to tight market conditions and significant net short speculative positions, but long-term prospects are bearish due to increasing recycling supply and declining automotive demand.
- Potential game-changers include a significant disruption in Russian supply or new environmental regulations favoring higher palladium loadings in catalytic converters.
