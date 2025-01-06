Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), one of the leading semiconductor companies operating in both the CPU and GPU markets, has had a rough ride in recent years. Compared to one of its closest competitors, Nvidia (
AMD: A Strong Buy As AI Datacenter Ramps Up In 2025
Summary
- Nvidia currently dominates the AI datacenter market with over 90% market share, but Advanced Micro Devices is gradually improving its hardware and software offerings to compete.
- AMD's recent releases, like the MI325X and upcoming MI350 series, show promise, with faster release cycles and significant customer interest.
- AMD's diversified revenue streams, including CPUs and GPUs, provide a cushion against potential slowdowns in AI hardware CapEx, unlike Nvidia's heavy reliance on datacenter GPUs.
- With a strategic focus on economic models and a potential market share increase to 10–15%, AMD's valuation appears attractive compared to Nvidia.
