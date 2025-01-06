Applied Industrial Technologies: A Disciplined Growth Story

Market Mind profile picture
Market Mind
378 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Applied Industrial Technologies leverages M&A for growth, focusing on high-margin segments like flow control and engineered solutions to drive long-term profitability.
  • AIT benefits from reshoring trends and increasing investment into production automation, with 88% of revenue generated in the U.S., positioning it well for future growth.
  • Strong financial performance in FY2023, with 15.8% YoY revenue growth and a 34.3% increase in EPS, highlights effective strategic acquisitions and robust demand.
  • Risks include supplier relationship management and M&A execution, but AIT's disciplined financial strategy and focus on industry consolidation offer promising growth potential.

car gearbox repair

cihatatceken/E+ via Getty Images

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is a leading player in the industrial distribution sector, uniquely positioned for growth through its focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

AIT primarily operates in the industrial distribution sector, supplying businesses with components: bearings, power

This article was written by

Market Mind profile picture
Market Mind
378 Followers
Financial Analyst. CFA Charterholder. I spent about 10 years at Merrill as an investment analyst, and now manage my own financial advisory business in Texas. I enjoy writing about stocks, hoping to help investors make sense of financial news and investment process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News