Pet Valu: Instacart Collaboration Could Be A Game-Changer

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.53K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Pet Valu's recent collaboration with Instacart could significantly enhance its competitive position against retail giants like Walmart and Loblaw.
  • While sales growth continues to be anemic, Pet Valu's growth should improve if the Canadian economy reaccelerates.
  • Trading at a discount to Canadian retail peers, I believe it's time to start accumulating shares.
Pet Valu storefront in Oakville, Ontario, Canada,

JHVEPhoto

It has been a few months since I last wrote about Pet Valu (TSX:PET:CA). In my most recent article, I noted Pet Valu's valuation was starting to look reasonable based on 2025 estimates. Since my article, PET's share price has languished, losing

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.53K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PET:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PET:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PET:CA
--
PTVLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News