Carrier: Fairly Valued After Transition Nears Completion

Summary

  • Carrier has transformed into a near pure play HVAC business, driven by strategic acquisitions and divestments, notably the Viessmann Climate Solutions acquisition.
  • Despite substantial earnings expectations and reasonable leverage, shares are fairly valued, trading at 23-25 times 2025 earnings, making near to medium-term appeal limited.
  • The company’s revised 2024 earnings guidance of $2.50 per share was underwhelming, but potential for organic growth and cost reductions could boost 2025 earnings.
  • With shares up 15% since May and trading at $70, I am cautious and considering selling a modest long position on further price increases.
Woman turning on air conditioner with remote

bymuratdeniz

In May of last year, I believed that there were many moving parts in the case of Carrier (NYSE:CARR). Following the spin-off from United Technologies, Carrier has actively managed its portfolio to become a near pure play HVAC

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CARR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

