Dividend Growth Bi-Weekly Chat 01/06/2025

As we roll into the new year, I am in the process of reassessing all business development companies to gauge what their performance will look like over the course of 2025. Since BDCs are frequently used as a tool to amplify portfolio income, I also look for reassurance from a BDC's earnings and balance sheet that it will be able to maintain the current dividend yield. Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) operates as a BDC that generates its earnings through a diverse portfolio of debt investments. When I previously covered BBDC, I had some reservations about the lackluster NAV growth that has been experienced over the last few years.

As we write this, the year 2024 is coming to a close on a high note, even though the stocks have struggled a bit during the last couple of weeks. The bull market that started in Oct. 2022 is now nearly 27 months old. It is never a good idea to make bold predictions for the year ahead, but we can still try to make some judgments on how things are shaping up for the next year. The Fed cut the interest rates in Dec. '24 by another 25 basis points, bringing the Fed's target rate between 4.25% to 4.50%. The Fed also announced that it is now projecting just two cuts in 2025. The inflation is down but not out and still remains sticky at 2.7% (the Fed's target is 2%). Currently, the CME FedWatchTool puts the odds for a rate cut in January 2025 at just 11%; however, the odds for a rate cut in March are at nearly 54%.

The 4-factor dividend growth strategy was launched on November 1st, 2022. You can read about the strategy, stock selection process, and portfolio construction in this 4-Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio article. In a nutshell, the strategy leverages the stock selection process of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), or rather its underlying index, the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index (DJUSDIV), with a few minor modifications.

Not one on this Dividend Power list is too pricey, or reveals skinny dividends! Four of these thirty-five low-priced Dividend Power dogs are ready to buy because they also show “safer” dividends whose free cash-flow yield exceeds dividend yield. January finds: Golden Ocean (GOGL), Invesco Mortgage (IVR), ARMOUR Residential (ARR) and FutureFuel (FF), as the top four, living up to the dogcatcher ideal.

My favorite combination of uses for a company with a high cash flow yield is one that pays out a regular dividend at an attractive yield, then uses the remaining cash flow opportunistically to allocate it based on what is likely to deliver the best long-term value for shareholders. If the portfolio can benefit from a synergistic acquisition made at an accretive valuation, acquisitions are generally advantageous as they can also strengthen the business's moat. On the other hand, if the stock is trading at bargain-basement levels, buybacks are wonderful because they create instant value for shareholders by reducing the outstanding shares while the organic business remains the same. Buybacks can also strengthen dividend safety by reducing the payout ratio.

