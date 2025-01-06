Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ:NDSN) is an American multinational corporation that manufactures equipment used for the precise dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials. Founded in 1909, Nordson is now a $12 billion (by market cap) manufacturing might that employs about 8,000 people. Approximately 66% of sales are international.
Nordson: A Dividend Aristocrat Reinforcing Its Position Through Tuck-In Acquisitions
Summary
- Nordson Corp., an American multinational corporation that manufactures equipment used for the precise dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, and other materials, is now a $12 billion (by market cap) manufacturing might.
- NDSN has taken all of this simple and practical wonderfulness and combined it with a programmatic acquisition strategy that scales the business beyond organic growth potential through tuck-in acquisitions designed to open up new opportunities and markets.
- The company increased its dividend for an incredible 61 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 15.4%.
- Nordson increased its revenue from $1.7 billion in FY 2015 to $2.7 billion in FY 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 5.3%.
Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income.
I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities.
Recommended For You
About NDSN Stock
Compare to Peers