Radical Transparency (2024 Edition): +107% Total Portfolio Return

Summary

  • The financial media landscape is overwhelming, making it crucial for investors to separate valuable information from noise and identify reliable analysts.
  • Transparency in portfolio performance is essential; I report my annual returns and top winners and losers to maintain trust with my audience.
  • In 2024, my blended portfolio achieved a 106.7% return, outperforming the Russell 2000, with significant gains from stocks like BuzzFeed and Arq, Inc.
  • Embracing volatility and conducting thorough fundamental analysis are key to success in small-cap value investing, as demonstrated by my top-performing stocks.
If you're like most investors and market participants, you are absolutely bombarded with way too much information. On an average weekday, in the U.S. alone, I would venture to guess there are hundreds, if not upwards of a thousand, new articles published throughout the broader

Courage & Conviction has been investing for over twenty years and has spent five years working as a buy-side analyst within a $45 billion investment-grade bond department, 3.5 years as an energy analyst, in addition to various other corporate finance roles. He has been a full time investor and author since 2020.

He leads the investing group Second Wind Capital, providing in-depth analysis on under-the-radar smallcap value ideas. He shares his real-money portfolio and does research based on fundamentals, synthesizing industry ecosystems and regularly interviewing management teams. He teaches community members to embrace volatility and exercise patience to drive alpha creation.

