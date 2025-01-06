There are many reasons to question a bullish outlook at the start of the year, but the gravity-defying trend remains intact overall, based on a set of ETF pairs that track global asset allocation strategies through Friday’s
Risk-On Sentiment Prevails For 2025's Debut, Fueled By U.S. Stocks
Summary
- From a global top-down perspective, the bullish trend still looks solid.
- The risk appetite for US equities continues to rebound after the summer’s sharp correction, based on the ratio for a broad equities ETF vs. a low-volatility portfolio of stocks.
- The bullish momentum for equities is increasingly reliant on US shares - stocks ex-US, by comparison, are faltering.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)