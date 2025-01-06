Uranium Energy: 2025 Brings Good Tidings
Summary
- UEC has experienced significant volatility (top line and price) and underperformed the Russell 2000 and the key benchmark since we last covered it in Q4 2023.
- Yet, in 2025, UEC has gotten off to a strong note, benefitting from news flow coming out of South Kazakhstan, and Constellation Energy's mammoth contract with the U.S. GSA.
- We highlight a few reasons why UEC looks well-positioned to profit from the healthy scenario in the domestic market.
- Forward EV/sales valuations are not prohibitive in light of the degree of top line growth that could come on account of the recent production restart at Christensen Ranch.
- UEC still remains one of the more overbought names in the uranium space, and the risk-reward on the standalone chart isn't ideal either.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.