Alerian MLP: It's Better To Build Your Own ETF

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • The Alerian MLP ETF has a high management fee of nearly 1%, with 60% of assets concentrated in its top 5 holdings.
  • Building a custom MLP portfolio can save on fees, focusing on Energy Transfer, MPLX, Enterprise Products Partners, Western Midstream, and Plains All American.
  • Midstream companies have strong moats and bolt-on growth opportunities, making them resilient and capable of enhancing cash flow.
  • The main risk is declining oil and natural gas demand due to renewables, potentially impacting long-term shareholder returns.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Terminal of mineral fertilizers. 3D-rendering

Natalia Lagutkina/iStock via Getty Images

The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is one of the largest midstream ETFs, worth almost $9 billion. The ETF has a management fee of almost 1% despite having almost 60% of its assets within just its top 5 holdings. As we'll

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
35.55K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, ENB, PAA, WES, EPD, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMLP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on AMLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News