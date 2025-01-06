Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) financials surged in 2024, as the company rode the tailwind of hyperscaler spending on data center capital expenditures. Over the trailing twelve months vs. Nvidia's FY ending January 2024, Nvidia's revenues jumped
Nvidia: Expect Shares To Soar Higher On 2025's AI Spending Frenzy
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's 2024 revenue surged 86% to $113.3 billion, driven by hyperscaler spending on data center capital expenditures, with operating income doubling to $71 billion.
- Hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and Google will invest $300 billion in AI data centers in 2025, a 50% increase from 2024.
- Nvidia's 90% AI GPU market share and upcoming Blackwell architecture, offering up to 15x performance gains, ensure continued dominance and revenue growth.
- Competitors like AMD and Broadcom face significant hurdles in software optimization and ecosystem support, solidifying NVDA's hardware-software moat for the foreseeable future.
