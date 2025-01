Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) stock is now trading near all-time highs. The stock price, however, plunged in value somewhat after the recent deliveries report was published. It was rather disappointing because analysts expected somewhat higher vehicle sales. Even though Tesla is not

A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.