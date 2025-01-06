Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is now trading near all-time highs. The stock price, however, plunged in value somewhat after the recent deliveries report was published. It was rather disappointing because analysts expected somewhat higher vehicle sales. Even though Tesla is not
Tesla's Deliveries Disappoint: Time To Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s stock is extremely overvalued despite disappointing vehicle deliveries, making it a risky investment at current all-time highs.
- TSLA stock's surge is driven by investor enthusiasm for AI, CEO Elon Musk's charisma, and Donald Trump's election victory, not fundamental business improvements.
- Tesla's valuation is significantly higher than its peers, trading at 126 times projected earnings, far exceeding industry medians and even AI giant Nvidia.
- Despite Tesla's technological advancements and market leadership, the upside potential is already priced in, making now an ideal time to take profits.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.