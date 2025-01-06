Shine On All Things Quantum: Initiating Arqit Stock With A Sell

Jan. 06, 2025 12:32 PM ETArqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Stock
The Techie profile picture
The Techie
834 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Quantum computing stocks, including Arqit Quantum Inc., surged post Google's new Willow chip. I think the current market excitement is premature.
  • Arqit faces significant challenges in turning innovation into profit and achieving industry adoption, making it a non-favorable risk-reward scenario post the recent +820% run-up over the past three months.
  • I would advise investors to take their gains now if they're in the stock, and to be cautious about entering at current levels.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Arqit and why I see limited upside ahead.

Glowing red neon light rectangle tall portal with distorted reflection on black background. Creative design concept. 3D rendered image.

vi73777/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis:

Quantum computing stocks have been on the rise for a few weeks now, triggered by Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) new Willow chip. The step forward in quantum computing that is expected to

This article was written by

The Techie profile picture
The Techie
834 Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARQQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News