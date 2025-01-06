Warren Buffett's great investment success can be attributed to what he once said, “If you make a couple of good decisions during a lifetime and avoid serious mistakes.” For many investors, the above is probably
Nvidia Stock: Buy The Potential First $10 Trillion Company
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation is poised to be the first company to reach a $10 trillion market cap due to its dominant position in GPU technology in the ever-increasing need for computing power.
- Competition from hyperscalers and other GPU manufacturers like AMD is minimal, as they lack Nvidia's software moat, scale, vertical integration, and user experience such as out-of-box readiness for AI training.
- Nvidia's current valuation is conservative, with a PEG ratio showing a significant discount compared to sector median, indicating strong growth potential.
- I rate Nvidia as a strong buy, planning to increase my position in 2025, confident in its long-term growth and market leadership.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.