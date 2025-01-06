Tesla: Stock Surges Like Bitcoin Amid Deteriorating Fundamentals

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.73K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. recouping all its losses the next day despite posting an annual decline in FY2024 deliveries for the first time in history is unreasonable.
  • The disappointing Q4 FY2024 deliveries add pressure to beat the revenue consensus, though expected margin expansion is likely to support exceeding EPS estimates.
  • The 70% rally since early November driven by the “Trump Trade” is overdone, as potential cuts to EV tax credits under the Trump administration in FY2025 affect profitability.
  • Muted forward revenue and earnings revisions over the past six months highlight the lack of near-term growth inflection, indicating that the recent rally deviates from fundamentals.
  • TSLA stock valuation is extremely lofty, trading at 165x non-GAAP P/E fwd, driven by momentum and technical factors, similar to Bitcoin's speculative nature.

Tesla Super Charging Station in Maienfeld allowing free charging of all Tesla cars within an hour

makasana

What Happened

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock once again sparked a “flying to the moon” frenzy as the market began pricing in a “Trump trade” in early November. The rally was fueled by speculative sentiment and optimism that the company's autonomous robotaxi

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.73K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News