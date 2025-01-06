Downgrading 3M Due To Persistent Litigation Risks And Stagnant Sales Growth
Summary
- I am downgrading 3M from hold to sell due to slow revenue growth, ongoing litigation risks, and inflated stock valuation despite recent gains.
- Revenue growth is expected to underpace inflation, driven by product line adjustments, declining European demand, and the healthcare spin-off.
- Despite settling some litigations, 3M faces significant pending lawsuits, posing substantial financial risks.
- Shares appear expensive when accounting for slow growth and litigation risks, with a fair value estimate of $86 per share, 34% below current trading.
