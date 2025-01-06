LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) recently delivered a 19.5% decrease y/y in total loan origination in the third quarter and a decrease in the number of active users. Other key performance indicators, like the number of users and the outstanding loan
LexinFintech: Lower Active Users, And Smaller Margin Of Safety
Summary
- LexinFintech reported a 19.5% y/y decrease in total loan origination and an 11% decline in active users in Q3 2024.
- Despite a 9.3% increase in registered users and improved dividend policy, risks from U.S. regulations and macroeconomic factors remain.
- Adjusted net income dropped by 20%, and the new financial model indicates a lower margin of safety, leading me to close my position.
- LexinFintech's business model is strong, but current market conditions and potential regulatory risks make it less attractive at this price.
