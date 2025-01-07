Baker Hughes: A Rare GARP Story In Energy, A Buy Into Earnings
Summary
- Baker Hughes has outperformed the Energy sector since October 2022, driven by strong earnings, robust cash flow, and significant margin expansion.
- New LNG buildouts and rising global LNG demand are key growth catalysts, despite potential near-term capex spending reductions in North America.
- Analysts have become more bullish on BKR, with multiple earnings estimate upgrades and a favorable valuation given its growth profile and free cash flow yield.
- Technically, BKR is in a bullish uptrend, with support near $40 and a price target of $60, making it an attractive buy ahead of Q4 earnings.
