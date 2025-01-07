Johnson & Johnson: I'm Saying Yes To This Mess

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • JNJ's long-term buy rating is based on its blue-chip pedigree, profitability, and diverse revenue lines, despite recent price stagnation and litigation risks.
  • I emphasize adapting to market conditions, focusing on undervalued blue chips like JNJ, and using option strategies to manage risk and enhance returns.
  • Technical analysis indicates JNJ has downside risk but potential for long-term trading range, making it suitable for a collar strategy.
  • My investment approach prioritizes managing risk with quality large-cap stocks, aiming to capitalize on market neglect and long-term potential.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Sungarden YARP Portfolio get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Johnson & Johnson Medical Products company in Markham, Ontario

JHVEPhoto

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a one big enigma right now. And I like it. I’ve owned it since May and it has been a experience not unlike many I have had with other high quality dividend stocks. It is

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
6.52K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News