Outside of technology, I believe there will be 2 common investment themes during 2025 that many investors gravitate toward. As the risk-free rate of return continues to decline, utilizing money markets, CDs, and bonds will look less attractive to manufacturing yield. I feel
UTG: Another Opportunity To Add To This 7% Yielding CEF (Upgrade)
Summary
- I am very bullish on UTG for 2025, as declining risk-free rates make income-producing assets like UTG more attractive for yield-seeking investors.
- UTG's strong distribution history and tax-advantaged dividend income make it a compelling alternative to declining yields in money markets and CDs.
- The utility sector, a significant part of UTG's portfolio, stands to benefit from increased CapEx in A.I. data centers and favorable refinancing conditions.
- Despite risks like high debt levels, UTG's potential for share appreciation and strong distributions make it a promising investment as capital moves back into markets.
