Baidu: Too Cheap To Ignore
Summary
- Baidu's shares surged in September due to Beijing's stimulus packages, creating a new buying opportunity at a favorable valuation for investors.
- I rated Baidu a strong buy in June due to its robust online advertising business, strong free cash flow, and capital return potential.
- Despite no top line growth in Q3, Baidu's low P/E ratio, high FCF, and strong operating income make it an attractive investment.
- Risks include potential government influence and a slowdown in the core digital marketing business, but Baidu remains a promising tech play with strong profitability and shareholder returns.
