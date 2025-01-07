Enliven's Early Data Stands Out From Peers

Avisol Capital Partners
Summary

  • Enliven Therapeutics' ELVN-001 shows promising interim data, achieving a 44% major molecular response rate in heavily pre-treated CML patients within 12 weeks.
  • ELVN-001 targets the BCR-ABL gene fusion, addressing resistance issues seen with other TKIs, including the T315I mutation.
  • Financially, Enliven has a market cap of $1.9bn and a cash runway of 7–8 quarters, supporting continued R&D efforts.
  • Despite early-stage data risks, ELVN-001's strong profile and unmet medical need make it a speculative buy at slightly lower prices.

Richard Drury

I covered Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) in August 2023, and the stock is up 50% in these months, having proved, to a degree, the lead drug’s differentiated profile from rival molecules. I say “to a degree” advisedly because they have just been able to

Avisol Capital Partners
