In an article this past August, I identified Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC), (NYSE:BEP), (TSX:BEP.UN:CA), (TSX:BEPC:CA) as one of my highest-conviction picks in the Utilities sector—despite a Sell rating by Seeking Alpha’s Quant
Brookfield Renewable: Diversified Clean Energy Leader
Summary
- Renewables' share of global electricity production jumped from 21% in 2012 to over 30% today, and it’s projected to reach 46% by 2030.
- BEPC's diversified portfolio, strategic investments in emerging technologies, and partnerships make it my top pick for long-term shareholders.
- Inflation-linked revenues ensure stable cash flows, making it a solid choice for long-term dividend growth and portfolio diversification.
- I maintain a BUY rating due to strong growth metrics and industry tailwinds.
