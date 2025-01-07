Rentokil Initial: Improving Customer Retention To Accelerate Growth, Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- Rentokil Initial's acquisition of Terminix strengthens its market leadership in the US pest control market, enhancing scale, route density, and cost synergies.
- The integration of Terminix is expected to improve customer retention rates, operational efficiencies, and overall service quality through Rentokil's advanced digital platform.
- Rentokil's FY24 guidance remains unchanged, with anticipated organic revenue growth of 1.8% and a projected operating margin of 15.9% by FY33.
- Initiating a 'Buy' rating for RTO with a one-year target price of UK Pound 5.1 per share or USD $31.5 per ADR share.
