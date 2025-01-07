Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had an active 2024, with the top highlight being the very positive results from the Phase III HELIOS-B study of Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (or ATTR-CM). Time will tell if HELIOS-B becomes
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Commercialization And Early-Stage Studies Are Likely To Drive 2025
Summary
- Powered by Amvuttra, I expect Alnylam's TTR franchise to reach over $7.5B in peak revenue and the market could meaningfully expand as ATTR-CM patients are diagnosed earlier.
- Despite fewer late-stage readouts in 2025, early-stage programs like zilebesiran in hypertension, ALN-AAP in Alzheimer's, ALN-HTT02, and others could unlock significant long-term value with multibillion-dollar commercial opportunities.
- Alnylam shares look about 25% undervalued, offering an attractive entry point for long-term investors seeking a proven platform technology with growth potential.
