According to a Chinese media report, PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is expanding its free delivery coverage to include countries such as Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, and Macau, with more countries expected to be included later. This announcement comes after PDD recently expanded
PDD Holdings: Pushing Delivery Beyond Borders
Summary
- PDD is expanding its free delivery to Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, and Macau, enhancing its global reach and offsetting domestic market weaknesses.
- PDD's low-cost leadership, superior supply chain, and strong user stickiness make it a share gainer against Alibaba and JD, especially with its Temu platform.
- PDD's free shipping policies are more generous than competitors, but the lack of a proper return mechanism could limit broader adoption.
- We remain bullish on PDD, considering its global expansion and undervalued share price, trading at 7.6x 2025E P/E, compared to Alibaba and JD.
