PDD Holdings: Pushing Delivery Beyond Borders

Jan. 07, 2025 3:36 AM ETPDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) Stock
Astrada Advisors profile picture
Astrada Advisors
805 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • PDD is expanding its free delivery to Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, and Macau, enhancing its global reach and offsetting domestic market weaknesses.
  • PDD's low-cost leadership, superior supply chain, and strong user stickiness make it a share gainer against Alibaba and JD, especially with its Temu platform.
  • PDD's free shipping policies are more generous than competitors, but the lack of a proper return mechanism could limit broader adoption.
  • We remain bullish on PDD, considering its global expansion and undervalued share price, trading at 7.6x 2025E P/E, compared to Alibaba and JD.

Aerial top view container ship in export and import business and logistics. Shipping cargo to harbor by crane.

teppakorn tongboonto

According to a Chinese media report, PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is expanding its free delivery coverage to include countries such as Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, and Macau, with more countries expected to be included later. This announcement comes after PDD recently expanded

This article was written by

Astrada Advisors profile picture
Astrada Advisors
805 Followers
Astrada Advisors delivers actionable recommendations that enhance portfolio performance and uncover alpha opportunities, supported by a strong track record in investment research at leading global investment banks. With expertise spanning technology, media, internet, and consumer sectors in North America and Asia, Astrada Advisors excels in identifying high-potential investments and navigating complex industries.Leveraging extensive local and global experience, Astrada Advisors offers a unique perspective on market developments, regulatory changes, and emerging risks. The research integrates rigorous fundamental analysis with data-driven insights, providing a nuanced understanding of key trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscapes.The focus is empowering investors with timely research and a comprehensive view of industry dynamics. Whether navigating volatile markets or exploring new trends, Astrada Advisors remains committed to delivering superior insights to drive informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News