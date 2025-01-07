Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) is a dominant online games operator in China. As the online game market matures, Tencent has been expanding its business scope into other growth areas such as marketing services and FinTech markets. I believe Tencent’s
Tencent: Marketing Services And FinTech Driving Growth; Initiate With 'Strong Buy'
Summary
- Tencent's stock is undervalued; I rate it a 'Strong Buy' with a fair value of HKD 550 or USD $70 per share.
- Tencent dominates China's online game market, despite government restrictions, and is expected to outgrow the market with new titles and monetization improvements.
- Marketing Services and FinTech are key growth drivers, with Marketing Services growing 16.7% and FinTech 15.1% year-over-year in FY23.
- Key risks include government policy uncertainty, Naspers' potential share sell-off, and currency depreciation impacting Tencent's globalization strategy.
