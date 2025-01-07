The stock has been volatile since my last article on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) on July 16, 2024. Despite the volatility, people who invested at the time of the article are up 26% compared to the
Joby Aviation: A Risky Bet With Promising Rewards In The Air Taxi Sector
Summary
- Joby Aviation's stock remains speculative; it has the potential for high stock returns if it succeeds in commercial operations.
- The company has made significant progress toward FAA certifications, including Part 135, Part 141, and ElevateOS, but still requires type certification for its eVTOL aircraft.
- JOBY's financials show minimal revenue and high R&D costs; future profitability depends on consumer demand for air taxis, the company's ability to scale operations, and the right pricing strategy.
- Risk-averse investors should avoid Joby; it's a buy only for long-term, risk-tolerant investors willing to speculate on its future success.
