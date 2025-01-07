Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is a container shipping company that focuses on the small- to mid-size containership markets around the world. It owns a fleet of 72 containerships which they then lease out for periods of between 3 months
Global Ship Lease: Undervalued In Current Market
Summary
- GSL has a strong balance sheet, a professional management team, and pays a healthy 7% dividend.
- Global Ship Lease is trading well below its 52-week-high. This is in spite of the fact that the Harpex Index is currently at a 2-year-high.
- The Company is adding ships and increasing backlog in a firm leasing market. I believe it has significant upside from here and rate it a 'Strong Buy' at the current price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Please do your own due diligence. This does not represent advice or a recommendation of any sort. There are risks to all stock investments.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.