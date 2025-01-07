Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mikhail Fedorov as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Barrick Gold: Underestimated Potential Amid Political Uncertainty
Summary
- Barrick Gold shares remain undervalued despite a 31% rise in net income and higher gold prices due to political instability in Mali and temporary production problems in Nevada.
- The company has strong financials, a stable dividend, and a robust balance sheet, with a P/E ratio of 16.8 and an EPS of 0.92.
- Political risks in Mali and a temporary decline in gold production in Nevada caused the stock to fall, but these issues have already been factored into the stock price.
- Given the expected recovery in Nevada production and high gold prices, the company is likely to increase its earnings next year. That will offset the losses in Mali.
- The conservative upside target for Barrick stock is $25 per share. Therefore, buying Barrick stock could yield about a 50% gain.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.