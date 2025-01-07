JD Sports: Potential To Kick Up Massively In 2025

Investors’ Edge profile picture
Investors’ Edge
57 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • JD Sports stock suffered a 40% plunge in 2024 following a profit warning and negative like-for-like sales, but underlying metrics remain solid with total sales and operating profit up.
  • The company's ambitious but realistic targets to achieve 200 new stores annually, double-digit sales growth, and >10% operating margins by FY28, makes for a lucrative investment case.
  • With an FPEG that's way below the sector average, JD Sports appears significantly undervalued given its growth trajectory, as tailwinds from rate cuts, consumer recovery, and operating efficiencies take hold.

White J D letters logo on their Oxford street branch

Lubo Ivanko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

*For all intents and purposes, figures are in GBP and in adjusted/underlying terms, unless stated otherwise.

JD Sports (OTCPK:JDSPY) had a diabolical 2024. Not only did the stock underperform the FTSE 100 (

This article was written by

Investors’ Edge profile picture
Investors’ Edge
57 Followers
At Investors' Edge, we specialise in identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and great growth potential. Our rigorous value investing approach combines thorough fundamental analysis with a focus on companies trading significantly below their intrinsic value.We prioritise businesses with robust cash flows, strong balance sheets, and competent management teams while maintaining a long-term investment horizon that allows our thesis to materialise. Through disciplined research and patience, we aim to generate superior risk-adjusted returns and help our followers build lasting wealth through strategic value investments in quality businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JDDSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JDDSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JDSPY
--
JDDSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News