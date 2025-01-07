As datacenter-driven load growth increasingly takes shape, US utilities and power providers in 2025 will aim to take advantage of those opportunities in ways that protect residential customers. A related priority is to wring clarity from regulators on how interconnection
Load Growth Focuses Power Sector On Residential Rates, Interconnection Clarity
Summary
- As datacenter-driven load growth increasingly takes shape, US utilities and power providers in 2025 will aim to take advantage of those opportunities in ways that protect residential customers.
- Utilities are spending $50 million to $150 million on transmission and distribution infrastructure for large datacenters.
- It turns out that we have some real advantages in this space, not just from dealing with large customers but by the fact that we are a one-stop shop for everything that they need.
